Obituary: Mary L. Parker, 76, of De Queen

Mary L. Parker, 76, of De Queen, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born May 9, 1943, in De Queen, the daughter of the late Ollie and Josie Cure Stover.

She was a member of Kern Heights Baptist Church and was owner and operator of Mrs. Mary’s Preschool.

Survivors include: a daughter, Lesia Stephens and husband Joseph of De Queen; two sons, Monty Wayne Parker and wife, Donna of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and James Wesley Parker and wife Theresa of Texarkana, Ark.; two brothers, Jasper Stover of Texarkana, Texas and Henry Charles Stover of Idaho; a sister, Louise Icenhower of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Bobby Fisher officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28 at the funeral home.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

