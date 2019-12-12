Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 93, of Nashville

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 93, of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Hot Springs, Ark. She was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Murfreesboro, Ark., to the late Leonard Jordan Hile and Ola Mae Stott Hile.

She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Nashville. She was a “Pink Lady” for the Hospital Auxilary for many years and also worked at Howard Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide. She loved cooking, canning and had a large library of cookbooks. She had enjoyed gardening and putting up her food to share with her family. She enjoyed shopping for pretty clothes, jewelry and makeup, and always looked pretty wearing it. She loved her Sunday school class and all the church activities. Raising her children and grandchildren was her life.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard Jordan Hile and Ola Mae Stott Hile her late husband, also the father of her children, Bill Bagwell. Also, her siblings, Lindell Hile, Etheline Armstrong, Ione Hile, Vivian Dorothy Rogers and Paul Hile.

Her survivors include: her children, Andrea Kay and husband Jim Lane of Conway, Ark., Elizabeth McDaniel of Nashville, Ark., Bill and Becky Bagwell of Conway, Ark., Diane and husband Berry Shewmaker of Nashville, Cathy and husband Jim Paul Johnson of Nashville; one sister, Ena Chism of Farmington, La.; 9 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren as well as a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.

Services were Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. David Blase and Bro. Kevin Sartin officiating. Interment followed in Ozan Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time.

