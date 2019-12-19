Obituary: Mack Simmons, 90, of Nashville

Mack Simms, of Nashville, formerly of Mena, died Dec. 2, 2019.

He was born Feb. 9, 1928 in Hamburg to the late Edwin Joseph Simms and Bessie Ethel Shartzer Simms. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister and his former wife, Patsy Simms. Survivors include: his daughters, Phyllis Scott Lawrence (Stan) of Nashville, and Patti Brown (Jerry) of Doddridge; stepchildren Rickey Goss (Rhonda) and Darrell Goss (Karen) of Mena, David Goss (Susan) of Nashville, and Linda Weathersby (James) of Stephens; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date.

