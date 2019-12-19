Obituary: Lawrence Ray Hughes, 79, of Cove

Mr. Lawrence “Larry” Ray Hughes, age 79, of Cove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1939, in Artesia, New Mexico, to the late Luther Hughes and the late Effie Jane Roper Hughes. He was married to Goldie Evans Hughes for 36½ years and was a retired heavy equipment operator. In the early 60’s he was a ranch foreman at the ZX Ranch in Oregon and in the early 70’s was the ambulance and emergency services supervisor, going by the handle “Lumberjack.” Larry was a Christian man and loved hunting, fishing and raising his running beagles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by: his wife, Goldie Hughes; children Ronnie and Lisa Hughes, Tlynn and Mark Cox, Patti and Gary Clowers, Ray and Anelise Hughes, Kim Delinger, Chris and Kaci Hughes; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters and four brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Mr. Hughes was sent for cremation under the direction of the Beasley Wood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...