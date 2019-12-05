Obituary: Lavell Bevill, 93, of Nashville

Lavell Bevill, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Nashville, Ark.

he was born on April 27, 1926 in Mineral Springs, Ark., the daughter of the late James and Renee Rhodes Hartness.

Mrs. Bevill was a homemaker and a member of the Chapel Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Hershel Bevill, three brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include: four children, Phyllis Blanchard and husband John of Nashville, Ark., Phillip Bevill and wife Glenda of Redwater, Texas, Pamela Davis of Port Orange, Fla., Jason Bevill of Nashville, Ark.; three grandchildren, Shannon Blanchard, Chad Blanchard, Sharla Cogburn; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service wwere at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Restland Memorial Park cemetery with Jake Faulkner officating.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...