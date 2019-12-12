Obituary: Kenneth Murray Lofton, 96, of Dierks

Kenneth Murray Lofton, age 96, a resident of Dierks, Ark. died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Dierks.

He was born July 4, 1923, in Dierks, Ark. Mr. Lofton served in WWII in the 8th Air Force and returned home after being injured in an explosion. He worked with his mother running Lofton Hardware until he purchased it and ran it with his wife “Floss” until he was 93 years old. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dierks.

Mr. Lofton was preceded in death by his parents, O.L. Lofton, Sr. and Callie Ethel Murray Lofton; his wife, Florine Lofton; two brothers, Thomas Lofton and O.L. Lofton, Jr.; and one sister, Mildred Cothren.

He is survived by daughter, Peggy Walston and Bud “his favorite son-in-law” of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one grandson, Scott Walston and his wife Rachael of Hot Springs; four great-grandchildren, Allie and Austin Barnes and Knox and Brax Walston; one sister, Mary Lee of Athens, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews; a host of friends and customers; and two special friends, Donald Joe Chandler and Jackie Jones.

The family received friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Dierks. A graveside funeral service was held immediately following the visitation at Dierks Cemetery with Bro. Carroll Jackson officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

