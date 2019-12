Jenny L. Bean, 89 of Nashville, died Dec. 10, 2019, in Nashville.

She was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Russell M. and Virginia Chandler Bean.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville.

Survivors include her sister Johnnie Gunn of Ft. Worth, Texas.

Private family burial will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...