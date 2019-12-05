Obituary: Herman Dale Floyd, 85, of Nashville

Herman Dale Floyd, age 85 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Nashville, Ark.,the son of the late Kelsie and Lillian Chesshir Floyd.

Mr. Floyd was a member of the Chapel Hill Church of Christ and was baptized by his son-in-law, Dean, in Ashdown. He served in the United States Army as a dozer operator in the 1950’s, during that time he worked in Germany. One of his memories was building a soccer field on the side of the mountain. When he had completed the field, the town had a supper in his honor. This was his introduction to “blood pudding!” He passed on his serving. Mr. Floyd was a story teller with a great memory for long lost local history.

Herman’s passion in life was operating heavy equipment, but his love was “dozers. He worked for Smith and Howell, Smith Ready Mix, and worked on many roads, ponds, lakes, cleared land, and built chicken house pads statewide.

Survivors include: his wife, Nina Ruth Daughtery Floyd of Nashville, Ark.; one daughter, Penny Lillard and husband Dean of Ashdown, Ark.; one granddaughter Kelsie Embry and husband Luke of Ashdown, Ark.; and one sister Shirley Dildy and husband Doug of Nashville, Ark.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Ozan Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

