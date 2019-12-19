Obituary: Henry Barlow Ponder, Jr., 75, of Nashville

Henry Bartow Ponder Jr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 75. Also known as Hank or Skipper, he was born Feb. 25, 1944, to Henry Bartow Ponder, Sr. and Martha Maud Johnston. He spent most of his childhood years with his maternal Grandparents, William “Daddy Bill” and Minnie “Mamaw” Johnston in Nashville, Ark., where he graduated high school in 1962 and played football for the Nashville Scrappers.

He joined the Air Force and met and married his first wife Cecilia and they had two children, Henry “David” and Marta.

Before retiring in 2001 he worked leadership roles for Wiland and Associates and Acxiom before building his own marketing services company in Houston, Texas, Dynamic Marketing Services. He then moved to Heber Springs with his wife Susan to settle and raise their two children, Nathan and William. Hank wasn’t the retiring type and continued to build and support various cattle farms and an airplane maintenance company. Hank was a caring father and husband, a humble leader with a soft heart. His real passion in life was flying. He often flew for Angel Flight, taking sick patients to receive specialized treatment across the country.

He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Susan Ponder; his four children, Henry David (Michelle) of Longmont, Colo., Marta Ponder (Ken Belmont) of Lyons, Colo., Nathan (Elizabeth) Ponder of Friday Harbor, Wash. and William Ponder of Heber Springs; his brothers, Johnston Ponder of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Danny Ponder of Columbia, Mo.; his sister, Cathy Tausky of California; two grandchildren, David Tyler and Penelope Ponder, and many other family members and friends.

Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Olmstead Funeral home in Heber Springs, and a graveside service was held at 3:30 at Unity Missionary Baptist Cemetery on Buck Range Road in Nashville Ark.

