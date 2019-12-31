Obituary: Edwin Jerrell Alford, 74, formerly of Nashville

At the ranch he loved in Bowie County, Texas and with his beloved animals and wife, the Honorable Edwin Jerrell Alford, age 74 died on December 28, 2019. He dutifully fulfilled his lifelong mission of serving the citizens of Howard County, Arkansas as their Municipal/District Judge from 1975 to 2008. He was a Marine Corps Veteran and a proud Nashville Scrapper.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Bessie Alford.

E.J. is survived by his wife of eighteen (18) years, Fredye Mac Long Alford.

He had two sisters—Jean Climer and Margie McDaniel. He had a very special friend who cared for him for many years, Leroy Alexander.

He loved his daughters, Kristen Alford and Rebecca Alford, and his stepsons, Rodgers Long Eckhart and Brandon Trueman Eckhart. Several years ago during his lengthy illness, he resided with Brandon for almost a year.

Judge Alford contributed to the development of numerous young law enforcement personnel in Howard County, Arkansas. He mentored two children adopted by love, Terrence Roche and Kathy McCarroll. He also developed a close relationship with another young man, Chris Pena.

His rescue dog Sweety Pi Pi always made him smile.

However, the biggest joys in his last year on earth were his adopted granddaughter, Britton, and her parents Curtis and Alisha Mouser. His grand-baby always made him show a huge grin.

Visitations will be at Center Point Community Center, Center Point, Arkansas, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:00 pm.

Also, Friday, January 3, 2020, at 244 Demarce West, Texarkana, Texas, between 6pm & 8pm.

Services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Center Point Methodist Church, Center Point, Howard County, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, his wife requests donations be made in his honor to:

Center PointCommunity Center

2630 Highway 26

Nashville, AR 71852

