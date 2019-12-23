Obituary: Dr. Thomas Jefferson (TJ) Humphreys, Jr., 64, of Saratoga

Dr. Thomas Jefferson, (TJ) Humphreys, Jr., 64 of Saratoga, peacefully passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, in Little Rock.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11: 00 a.m. at Corinth Cemetery, in Nashville. Bro. Brent Thompson of Immanuel Baptist Church will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being held by Nashville Funeral Home.

TJ was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on July 6, 1955. He graduated from Dollarway High School and continued to receive a Medical Degree from the University of Arkansas Medical School.

TJ was married to Mary Ann Langrell on December 20, 1976; they were married 43 years.

TJ worked as a physician for Howard Memorial Hospital for 31 years.

He enjoyed wood working, carpentry, hunting and fishing. TJ was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was also actively involved in his grandchildren’s lives.

TJ is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann Humphreys; his son TJ (Jeremy) Humphreys; his grandchildren, Gabe Humphreys, Connor Humphreys, Grace Humphreys, Justin Humphreys, Levi Humphreys; his brother, Dr. John H. Humphreys; his nieces, Rachael Jaramillo, Mary Janousek, April Humphreys, and Ashley Ward, and other family and friends.

TJ is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson Humphreys, Sr. and Irma Mae Frazier; and his son, Justin M. Humphreys.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Baptist, (PO Box 212, Nashville, AR 71852), or to the Justin M. Humphreys Memorial Scholarship Fund, ( PO Box 1990, State University, AR 72467: 870-972-3362, A State Foundation.org; ID Number: 50180899), at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

The family of Dr. TJ Humphreys wish to thank Dr. Mohammad Waqas, Dr. Thurston Bauer and their staff; as well as all the Staff at CHI St. Vincent’s Infirmary of Little Rock.

Like this: Like Loading...