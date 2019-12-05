Obituary: Doyle Hammock, 99, of Newhope

Doyle Hammock, 99, of Newhope, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

He was born Aug. 28, 1920 in Point Cedar, the son of the late Walter Hardy Hammock and Pauline Belzoria Vaughn Hammock.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ova Simmons Hammock; his son, Dwayne Hammock; three brothers, Walter, Dan and Horace Hammock; and a sister, Lucille Hall.

Survivors include his daughter, Maxine Story and husband Mark of Newhope; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Mount Joy Cemetery with Bro. Kenny Fant officiating. Visitation was Sunday, 2-4 at Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

