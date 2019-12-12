Obituary: Dearl Dean Stuart, 73, of Dierks

Dearl Dean Stuart, 73, of Dierks died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1946 in Dierks. He was a shipping and receiving clerk for 48 years at Weyerhaeuser and the Briar Plant. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, and was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Dierks.

He was preceded in death by four brothers. Jimmy Dale Stuart, Ben C. Stuart, Hersey Skinner and James Skinner.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara (Lane) Stuart; two daughters, DeAnn Morrow and husband Rob of Dierks, and Dione Gilmore and husband Mike of Lockesburg; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A graveside funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Dierks Cemetery with Roy Coleman and Bro. Kevin Harrington officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

