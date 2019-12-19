Obituary: Daphne Brownlee Harwell, 82, of Tioga

Funeral services for Daphne Brownlee Harwell will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the Chapel of White Oaks, 6324 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301 with Rev. Jeremy Shepherd officiating, under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Alexandria.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the Biggs Chapel Cemetery in Nathan, Ark., with Rev. Al Terrell officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home, Nashville.

Daphne, 82, of Tioga, entered eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019,in Tioga. She was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Beaumont, Texas, to the union of Robert Hiram “Bob” Brownlee, Sr. and Lottie Havens Brownlee. In 1956, she graduated from Oak Hill High School. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lottie Brownlee, Sr.; her husband, William Gilbert “Billy” Harwell, Sr.; and one granddaughter, Heather Littleton.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are: two daughters, Teresa Littleton of Hope, Ark., and Brenda (Robert) Baum Miller of Alexandria; two sons, William “Billy” (Belle) Harwell of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lance Harwell of Memphis, Tenn.; three brothers, Robert Brownlee, Jr. of Otis, Mack (Pat) Brownlee of Troy, Ala., and Jim (Elizabeth) Brownlee of Hineston; three sisters, Gwen Johnson of Indian Trail, N.C., Iris (L.V.) Rhodes of Ruby and Tessie (Ron) Maggio of Cary, N.C.; ten grandchildren, Alesia (Kenneth) Ortego, Shawna (Cory) Bittle, Kistyn (Tim) Tausz, Allison (Tommy Edwards) Baum, Jonathan Baum, Mason Baum, Morgan Baum, Grace Harwell, William “Will” Harwell III and Josh Harwell; five great grandchildren, Madeline and Aidan Ortego, Matthew and Conner Bittle and Lanzi Edwards; along with a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers to serve will be Jonathan Baum, Morgan Baum, Robert Miller, Tommy Edwards, Kenny Ortego and Matthew Bittle. Honorary pallbearers to serve will be Mason Baum.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of White Oaks – Alexandria on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

We the family would like to thank to Tioga Manor A Hall Staff and Guardian Hospice for the excellent care they give to our mother.

