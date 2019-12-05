Obituary: Danea Robinson, 63, of Nashville

Danea Robinson, age 63 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 9, 1955, in Lawton, Okla., the daughter of Kendell Hill and the late Donna Booth Epton.

Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and the National Rifle Association. She truly loved all kinds of animals and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Donald Robinson of Nashville, Arl.; one son Bobby Huddleston and wife Sarah of El Dorado, Ark.; one daughter Cally Reed of Nashville, Ark.; her father, Kendell Hill and wife Cecelia of Iowa Park, Texas; two brothers Kendell Hill and wife Susan of Dallas, Texas and Clarence Hill and wife Nicole of Iowa Park, Texas; three sisters Cheryl House of Iowa Park, Texas, Sylvia Murphy of Iowa Park, Texas, and Maxine Browser of Wichita Falls, Texas; two brothers-in-law Sammy Robinson and wife Cindy, Jackie Robinson of Mineral Springs, Ark.; four grandchildren Rachel Reed, Justin Reed and wife Ali, Emily Huddleston, Samantha Huddleston, one great-grandchild Aiden Reed, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Midway Baptist Church at a later date.

Online sympathy messages at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

