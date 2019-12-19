Obituary: Curtis Turner, Sr., 89, of Murfreesboro

Curtis Turner, Sr., age 89, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1930 in Telephone, Texas, the son of Thomas Terrell Turner and Macy Carnell Merritt Turner. On May 27, 1950, he was married to Mary Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobby Gene Turner; and an infant sister.

Curtis was active in Pike County politics having served the county as Treasurer and County Judge. He served a total of 26 years in those county offices. He had also worked at one time as a butcher for Roland’s Grocery and the Lil Man’s City Market. Curtis was a former member of the Murfreesboro School Board and Murfreesboro Lions Club. He was Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro and a Mason of 50 plus years with his membership now at the Glenwood Masonic Lodge #662.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Turner of Murfreesboro; four children and their spouses, Curtis, Jr. and Kay Turner, Gary Turner, Steve and Cindy Turner, all of Murfreesboro, and Kathy and Randy Lingo of Birmingham, Ala.; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; his brother, Glen Turner of Stamps; and his sister, Cleta Cooper of Murfreesboro.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro with Bro. Jerry Hill, Dr. Johnny Baker and Bro. Curtis Abernathy officiating.

Interment was in Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Clyde Keys, Doug Shukers, Al Terrell, Marty Withers, Rusty Silvey, and Jim O’Neal.

Honorary pallbearers included Mark Brock, John W. Collins, Thomas and Zetta Crocker, Diane Keys, Cindy Smith, Joan Withers, Faye Cargile and Joe Ledbetter.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 119 Hwy. 27, Murfreesboro, AR 71958.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

