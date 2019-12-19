Obituary: Billie J. Day, 89, of Texarkana

Billie J. Day, 89 of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Texarkana.

She was born July 9, 1930, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Deedie Porter. She was retired from Weyerhaeuser, and was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Day; sisters, Myrtle and Josie Darkes, Fannie Mae Cuppet; a brother, Jess Porter; and a daughter, Judy Ross.

Her survivors include: two children, Dean Day and wife, Debbie, of Texarkana, Texas, and Brenda Day of Nashville; a brother, Tom Porter of Farmington, Mo., also in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in Nashville with Larry Evans officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from one hour before service time.

