Obituary: Albert Fazier, 94, of Idabel, Okla.

Albert Frazier, 94, of Idabel, Okla., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Paris, Texas. He was born on June 19, 1925, in Denton, Texas to PM and Damie Frazier.

Albert was a longtime landscaper in the Idabel area. He was a legendary collector of Gene Autry and Roy Rogers memorabilia with Gene being his favorite. Albert along with his wife were responsible for helping to raise over 135 foster children over the years with two special ones being Calvin and Maleah. He was affiliated with the Pentecostal Faith and a lifetime resident of the Idabel area.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Frazier; brothers, Elbert, Elmer and Alvie; and sisters, Gladys Bivings, Agnes Miller and Sybil Williams.

Albert leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Dennis Frazier of Idabel, Okla., and Paul Frazier of Paris, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Gary Funderburk of Nashville, Ark.; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Linda Frazier of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, David Frazier, Josh Frazier, Brittany Underwood, Ashley Lamberth, Melanie Timm and Travis Funderburk; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the White Family Chapel. Interment followed at the Denison Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at whitefamilyfh.com.

