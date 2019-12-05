Home Breaking News Murfreesboro students win Congressional App Challenge Breaking News Murfreesboro students win Congressional App Challenge By Nashville News Leader - December 5, 2019 64 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (center) is pictured with with the Murfreesboro High School students Austin Jackson (left) and Brandon White (at a ceremony in Hot Springs on Monday evening in which the pair was selected as the state winners of the Congressional App Challenge for their “Check Me Out” app which is designed to allow students to electronically check in and out of school. Like this:Like Loading... Related