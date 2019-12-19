Howard County jailer charged with sexual assault of inmate

A Howard County jailer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a jail inmate, and of furnishing prohibited articles — cigarettes for a female inmate at the Howard County Jail with whom he allegedly had sexual relations.

The jailer — William Mann, 22, white male, Nashville — was taken to the Sevier County Jail after his arrest. His bond was set at $10,000. Mann was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 11. He is charged with third degree sexual assault and is still in jail in De Queen.

The prohibited articles charge is usually seen when a jail inmate attempts to smuggle contraband into the jail. Man had been hired at the jail in September.

In September 2018 another jailer, Reggie Marks, 43, black male, Mineral Springs, was charged with having sex with a female jail inmate.

Marks was convicted, fined and was sentenced to probation.

Like this: Like Loading...