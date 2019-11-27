The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

The weather this week has been delightful for gathering cotton, and hundreds of bales of the fleecy staple have been brought to town.

Col. A. S. Hutchinson found weigher’s receipt for two bales of cotton while looking over some papers last week. He sold the cotton to Col. Terry on the 15th of last November and went home without cashing in the tickets and later put them away and forgot all about them. He brought them to town last week and cashed them for something over $70. He feels he is that much ahead.

A Clarksville genius has invented a devise for weaning calves.

73 years ago: 1946

The Girl Scouts of Nashville will have a booth on Main Street Saturday afternoon for the convenience of anyone wanting to buy Christmas Seals. The funds are needed to carry on the fight against tuberculosis.

Miss Amanda Reese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Reese of Nashville, a student at Henderson State Teachers College, was voted the most popular and the best dressed girl in the first Who’s Who election sponsored by the Oracle, student newspaper.

(Adv.) Furs! Furs! We need hundreds of furs at once to fill our orders. E. A. Pate’s Grocery. Route 3, Nashville

67 years ago: 1952

Sam Young, 93-year-old former slave of near Center Point, bought the first Christmas seals of the 1952 sale. One of the county’s oldest residents, Sam said he was glad to help in the fight against tuberculosis because the disease had brought sorrow to his own family. He purchased the first sheet of Christmas seals from Mrs. R. J. Smithson, postmistress of Center Point.

Sam was born in a slave quarters of the Laurens County, South Carolina plantation of the McCrary Family. When he was 6 years old, he came with Andy and Emma McCrary Young to Arkansas. They settled near Center Point where Sam lives today.

41 years ago: 1978

Performing his magic act, Uncle Sam was able to pocket an extra $47,600 or so in the past year at the expense of Howard County residents. It was accomplished by means of a coin trick that only the Government is at liberty to perform.

Involved was the distribution of coins bearing such markings as 50 cents, 25 cents, 10 cents, etc. with intrinsic metallic values that were far less than these amounts. The difference between the face value of the coins minted in the fiscal year and their real intrinsic value came to no less than $47,600 locally and $750 million nationally. The profit which is called seigniorage, went directly into the general fund of the Treasury.

