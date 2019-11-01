The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

President Cleveland has issued his Thanksgiving Proclamation setting apart Thursday the 29th of November as a day of national thanksgiving and prayer.

While J. C. Herrera was herding a flock of sheep on the ranch of Julio Flore near Durango, Mexico he discovered a cave. Inside the cave he found a box filled with gold coins and ornaments valued at $30,000. It is supposed to be part of the ill-gotten gain of the brigand Bento Marez, who operated in that section about 30 years ago. Ten percent of the discovery must be turned over to the state government.

97 years ago: 1922

Walter Reed is dead and Walter Walker is in jail at Nashville as the result of a “confugalty” which occurred on the public road near Schaal Sunday morning about 10. Walker and Reed met on the road, and Reed insisted Walker pay on an account he owed. Walker averred that Reed owed him and he would not pay his account until Reed paid him. Witnesses stated that Reed then told Walker to get off his horse and give him a receipt as he was ready to pay. As Walker dismounted Reed is said to have struck him knocking him down. Walker retaliated. He drew a pistol from his pocket and shot Reed four times resulting in instant death.

At Mena in Polk County the quorum court today voted down appropriations for farm and home demonstrators, probation officers and tick eradication.

_______

Courtesy photo/HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Forrest Wilson (right) accepts a sales achievement award for Coca-Cola’s new soft drink, Sprite. The Wilson family donated the land for Wilson Park and helped raise money for the baseball stands. (1963 photo)

67 years ago: 1952

Dean “Preacher” Power, mechanic at Ball Chevrolet Company, suffered burns about his legs early Thursday morning in a fire that broke out beneath an automobile being repaired. According to co-workers, Power was working beneath an automobile, gasoline had been drained from a leaking tank and a drop of gasoline fell upon a light bulb. The bulb exploded and the gasoline caught on fire. Power’s trousers were inflamed while he was beneath the automobile. An employee, extinguished the fire by throwing water on Power. His prompt action probably prevented Power from being seriously burned.

______

45 years ago: 1974

Howard County 4-H’ers will sponsor a Halloween Carnival at the Howard County Fair Building, Thursday, October 31 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Area 4-H members from the Bingen Center, Hardy Workers and York’s Chapel clubs will be assisted by county extension clubs. The kitchen will be open during the carnival.

Navy Seaman Recruit Marlon Benson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher C. Benson of 1102 Hutchinson, Nashville, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego.

A 43-year-old Dierks man apparently was murdered a mile west of Greens Chapel and an autopsy has been ordered. The blood stained body of Herman Edward Miller was discovered Friday in a small frame house a mile west of Greens Chapel in nearby Sevier County.

Sheriff Alvis Gore and Coroner Dr. Eugene Joseph made a decision to seek an autopsy. Miller’s body was found just on the inside of the front door on a quilt which had been spread on the floor. Trooper Ralph Lewis said the man’s shirt was blood stained and there was evidence of blood about the head.

The sheriff said they were investigating a report of a fight Thursday afternoon in which Miller was a participant.

