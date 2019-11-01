Power Pharmacy’s first customer recognized

Power Pharmacy and staff presented a cake and a $100 gift card, last week, to Jimmy and Wanda Bailey (front in picture) to recognize him for being Power Pharmacy’s first customer — in April of 1972.

Bailey said he could still remember being greeted with “Howdy partner,” by the late Jim Power who founded the business along with his wife, Cheryl.

Behind the Baileys in this picture are store employees, from left, Katie Clifton, Kim Raulerson, Jenny Westbrook Jacque Howard, Amy Rothenerger, Saundra Fuentes, Hayden Kirchhoff and Rudith Martinez. Howard has been a pharmacist with the store for 45 years.

