OCC collection week Nov. 18-25

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child will be Nov. 18 – 25. Volunteers have been transforming empty shoeboxes into packages filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and articles of clothing for children in need worldwide.

The boxes will be collected in Nashville at the Family Activities Building of First Baptist Church.

Other drop-off sites include Ashdown, First Baptist Church; Hope, First Baptist Church; and Horatio, First Baptist Church.

Every shoebox recipient is offered a 12-step discipleship program, “The Greatest Journey.”

In 2018, more than 2 million children made the decision to follow Christ as a result of Operation Christmas Child, according to organizers.

Collection Week

Nov. 18 – 25

First Baptist Church

415 N. Main Street

Nashville

Monday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For additional drop-off sites, collection dates and hours, and directions to the drop-off sites, go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.

For area questions, contact Beverly Starr at starbrite71852@yahoo.com or call 870-845-7867.

Like this: Like Loading...