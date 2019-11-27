Obituary: William Lee Worley, Sr., 81, of Mineral Springs

William Lee Worley, Sr. age 81 of Mineral Springs, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Nashville to the late Leonard Claude Worley and Maudie Mae Kemp Worley. He was a retired iron worker and a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

Preceding him in death were a son William Lee Worley, Jr.; his siblings, Cherrie Mae, Sara Louise, John Henry, and Claude, Jr. Also, his first wife and mother of his children Elizabeth Jean Winkler Worley and his last wife Laverne Worley.

Survivors include: a daughter, Mary E. Hall of Marion, Ark.; a sister, Bonnie Waters Worley of Nashville, also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be scheduled for a later date.

