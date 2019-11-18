Obituary: William Hughes, 80, of Murfreesboro

William Hughes, 80, of Murfreesboro died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 23, 1939, in El Dorado, Ark., the son of the late Alvin and Odelle Mobley Hughes.

He was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church in Nashville, was and a US Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Wreyford.

Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Betty Berryman Hughes of Murfreesboro; children Matthew Hughes and wife, Liz, of Monroe, La., Regina Hughes of Bryant, John Hughes and wife, Beth, of Tyler, Texas, James Hughes and wife, Gail, of Bryant; a brother, Richard Hughes of Stephens, Ark.; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Kevin Sartin and Bro. David Blase officiating. Burial followed at Stephens Cemetery in Stephens, Ark.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

