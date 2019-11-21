Obituary: Scott Hilton, 56, of Glenwood

Scott Hilton, age 56, of Glenwood, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

He was employed as a butcher for Wright’s Food Center for many years. Scott enjoyed being with family and, in earlier years, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by: his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Alex Reid of Mineral Springs; his son, Andrew Hilton of Daisy; two grandchildren, Jaselyn Sirmon and Layla Sirmon, both of Mineral Springs; his mother, Pat Owens; his father, Jimmy Hilton; his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Darlene Hilton, all of Glenwood; two step-brothers, Doug Owens of Glenwood and Dennis Owens of Pine Bluff; his step-sister, Penny Sigfrid of Glenwood; his niece, Angie Brewer and her husband Michael of Sulphur Springs; his nephew, Blake Hilton of Glenwood; two great-nieces; and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step-brother, Donnie Owens.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Dennis Owens and Dewight Mack officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Denny Jester, James Dumont, Eddie McGrew, Dewayne Mack, Steven Driggers, Dan Forga and Tracy Forga.

