Obituary: Sam White, 73, of Newhope

Sam White, 73, of Newhope, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

He was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late Alvin Jasper White and Bobbie Winona Nance White.

Survivors include: his wife, Brenda White of Newhope; a daughter, Stephanie Mikel of Russellville; a son, Terry White of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Kirk of Texarkana; also grandchildren.

Services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Raymond Dees officiating.

Interment and Masonic rites were held at Mount Joy Cemetery.

