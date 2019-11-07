Obituary: Roy Dee Ferguson, 62, of Dierks

Roy Dee Ferguson, 62, of Dierks, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born April 6, 1957, in Lubbock, Texas, the son of Valda Jo Estes Ferguson and the late Billy Dee Ferguson.

He was a rancher and was a member of Cross Point Cowboy Church.

Survivors include: his wife, Kathy Priest Ferguson; two sons, Will and Mary Ferguson of Wickes, and Monty Ferguson of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; three daughters, Amanda Ferguson of De Queen, Crystal and Jeremy Starkey of Homer, La., and Marie and Johnathan Runnels of Dierks; three brothers, Gary Ferguson of Garvin, Okla., Johnny Ferguson of Big Lake, Texas, and Charlie Ferguson of Torrington, Wyo.; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov.r 3, 2019, at the Cross Point Cowboy Church on Highway 278 near Nashville, with Bro. Don Jones officiating. Burial followed in Sunshine Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family received friends 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

