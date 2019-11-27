Obituary: Robert R. Thompson, 82, of Murfreesboro

Robert R. ‘Bobby Ray’ Thompson, 82, of Murfreesboro died Nov. 19, 2019. He was born May 27, 1937, at New Edinburg, Ark., to the late Ben and Maggie McClellan Thompson.

He was the youngest of 17 children.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Herman, Lydia, Lester, Leroy, Sherman, Elvin, Van, Vernon, Clarence, Wilbert, Myzell, Ollie, and Charlie.

Survivors include: his daughters, Nicki Walker of Sheridan and Vicki Anderson and husband Gary of Murfreesboro; two brothers, Buddy Thompson of Warren and Victor Thompson of Little Rock; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Reaves Cemetery in New Edinburg.

