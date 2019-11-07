Obituary: Octavion A. Ceaser, 20, of Mineral Springs

Octavion A. Ceaser, 20, of Mineral Springs, died Oct. 25, 2019.

He was born July 3, 1999 in Texarkana, Texas.

He attended the Roland Piggee Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include: his mother, LaTonya S. Franklin of Lockesburg, and his father, Demetrius McDonald of Colorado; three brothers, Dadrick, Ladarius, and Jayonte of Lockesburg; and a sister, Shan Sanders.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Hicks Funeral Home in Hope. Services were at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Roland Piggee Memorial Baptist Church, Hwy. 27 S. near Mineral Springs. Burial followed at Graves Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc

