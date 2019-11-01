Obituary: Margaret Shirley Terrell Cassidy of Murfreesboro

Margaret Shirley Terrell Cassady went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 28 at Hospice of Texarkana, Texas, after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s. Her family praises God that she is pain free and united with her beloved husband of 61 years, Calvin Richard Cassady, and her son, Michael Richard Cassady, as well as her mother and father.

“Shirley” was born to Marguerite and James Henry Terrell on June 14, 1936. She was raised in Murfreesboro, Ark. She loved school, was an excellent student, played in the band, and was on the girls basketball team. She met the love of her life in the 3rd grade, Calvin Cassady. They were childhood sweethearts and were inseparable. Both graduated high school in 1954. Shirley went on to attend Henderson State Teacher’s College in Arkadelphia, Ark., and majored in home economics. They married in 1956. Shirley was a career homemaker and Calvin went on to become a Doctor of Radiology. They eventually settled in Northwest Arkansas and lived in Fort Smith and Van Buren for over 40 years. She was a doting wife, mother, and grandmother and a one-of-a-kind cook, entertainer, seamstress. She was also a dedicated volunteer for her community, spending many hours volunteering with the local PTA, Boy Scouts, art center, symphony, and a devoted Sparks Guild member. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Cassady Robbins and Joseph Richard Robbins, of Texarkana, Texas. Also, she is survived by her two grandchildren and their spouses: granddaughter Nicole Robbins Elder and her husband Christopher Elder of Texarkana, Texas, and grandson Stephen Robbins and his wife Madeline Campbell Robbins of Ruston, La. She was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren: Liam, Lana, Lily, and Luke Elder of Texarkana, Texas. Also surviving her are sister Glenda Terrell Ashley of Sherwood, Ark.; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann Terrell Easley and Melvin Easley of Columbus, Miss.; a favorite aunt, Dorothy Dillard of Wake Village, Texas, and a number of cousins. Shirley was a member of the First Christian Church of Murfreesboro, Ark. The funeral will be held Tuesday Nov. 5th at 2 p.m. with a family burial service to follow at County Line Cemetery in Nashville, Ark. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the First Christian Church, Hospice of Texarkana, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

