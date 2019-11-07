Obituary: Linda Sue Benning, 64, of Mineral Springs

Linda Sue Benning, age 64, of Mineral Springs, Ark., died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Linda was born Oct. 23, 1955, in Nashville, Ark. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Dustin Peters; and her brother, Harold Hartness.

She is survived by: her daughter, Amber Roberts and husband Tracy of Hot Springs, Ark.; two brothers, Larry Hartness and wife Susan of Mineral Springs, Ark., and James Hartness and wife Kathy of Pratsville, Ark.; one sister, Janis Jackson of Nashville, Ark.; one grandchild, Dalton Peters of Norman, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all over the country. Linda enjoyed planting flowers, telling stories, caring for animals, and visiting with family and friends. Linda will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

A celebration of Linda’s life was at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs, Ark., with Pastor Ben Jones officiating. A reception followed the service in the fellowship hall.

