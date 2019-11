Lewis Adam Hill, 46 of Delight, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Delight,.

He was born July 30, 1973, in Prescott, the son of Deborah Ruchalski and Troy Hill.

He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Hill, and a brother Wade Hill.

Survivors include: his mother, Deborah Hill of Delight; and other relatives.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

