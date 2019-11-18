Obituary: Kenny White, 64, formerly of Murfreesboro

Kenny White, 64, of Bentonville, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

He was born June 19, 1955 in Bluffton, Ind., the son of the late Henry (Pug) White and Helen White.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Bo) White, and a sister Darla Davis.

He served as Pike County Coroner for four years and as assistant fire chief of the Murfreesboro Fire Department.

Survivors include: his wife, Donna Self White; a son, Brian; a daughter, Courtney; three sisters, Kathy, Rebecca, and Tammy, as well as a brother, Keith.

There will be a gathering of friends and family Nov. 14, from 11-2 in the Murfreesboro Municipal Building.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral home in Bentonville.

