Obituary: Karen Kristin McCoy, 76, of Little Rock

Karen Kristin McCoy, age 76, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Little Rock. She was the elder of two daughters born to Edwin Van Dildy, M. D. and Ruth Marie Bridgeman Dildy on July 23, 1943, in Nashville, Ark.

Karen attended public schools in Nashville ,then earned an undergraduate and Masters Degree in History from Arkansas State University.

She is survived by Wilson “ Mack” McCoy , a retired executive of Southwestern Bell Telephone and her husband of 57 years; daughter Julia Marie McCoy, M. D. , a practicing neurologist in North Little Rock; granddaughter Hannah Claire McNeill of Dallas, Texas; and sister Roseanna Kazan of North Little Rock.

Karen was a retired adjunct professor of history at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, dedicated to passing on to students her passion for understanding the issues and events that impacted the people of the past that still influence our present day.

Loving and loyal to dear family and friends, Karen was a true gentlelady of refined tastes and manners. Her lifelong love for learning and reading is a reflection of keen intellect. A humble, gentle soul ,Karen’s kindness will we greatly missed.

A viewing took take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday , Nov. 26, 2019, at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in North Little Rock; followed at the church by a funeral service at 10:30 A.M.

A graveside ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m. at Mineral Springs Cemetery in Mineral Springs, Ark.

Flowers may be sent to St Luke’s Episcopal Church North Little Rock. Memorial gifts may be sent to McCoy Fund, P.O. Box 16563, Little Rock, AR., 72231-6563. All funds will be used for an endowment scholarship for History students at UALR in Karen’s memory.

Arrangements are by Ruebel Funeral Home of Little Rock.

