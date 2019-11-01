Obituary: Etheline Westbrook, 88, of Nashville

Etheline Westbrook ,age 88 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Dierks, Ark. She was born June 8, 1931, in Murfreesboro, Ark., the daughter of the late William Woodall and Sarah Elise Anthony White.

Mrs. Westbrook was a member of the First Assembly of God. During her career she was the bookkeeper for their family business. Mrs. Westbrook was influential in and started the local television station in Nashville.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-eight years S.A.Westbrook of Nashville, Ark.; one son Samuel Westbrook and wife Diane of Blevins, Ark.; one daughter Sarah Lynn Dyer and husband Eddie of Nashville, Ark.; four grandchildren William Wes Dyer and wife Courtney of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Sarah Diane Hicks and husband Anthony of Nashville, Ark., Leann Westbrook of Stillwater, Okla., and Allen Westbrook of Blevins, Ark.; three great grandchildren Jake Hicks, Haley Hicks both of Nashville, Ark.; and Addison Dyer of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; and one nephew Dr. Phillip L. White and wife Donna of Murfreesboro, Ark.

For friends that will not be able to attend Wednesday the family received friends at Latimer Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Visitation will be 1:00 until service time Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Terry Goff and Bro. Billy Burks officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville

Pallbearers: Brent Pinkerton, Randy Elliott, Randall Lewis, James Reed, Donny Woods, and Jerry Jones.

