Obituary: Doris A. Billings, 88, of Dierks

Doris A. Billings, age 88, a resident of Dierks, Ark., passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 25, 1931, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. She was retired from the Dierks Sr. Citizens Center and a member of the Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Billings enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and the Chicago Cubs.

Mrs. Billings was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Addie Chase; two brothers; five sisters; her husband, Frank Billings; and her son, Mark Billings.

She is survived by her children, Steve Billings, Gloria Tipton (Dennis), the late Mark Billings (Terry), and daughter-in-law, Linda Billings; her grandchildren, Monica Oglesby (Billy), Amanda Valdez (Shane), Michele Crenshaw (Clinton), and Tabitha Richards; her great grandchildren, Caitlen Oglesby, Kai Oglesby, Samantha Valdez, Sakina Amin, Joe Kelley, Austin Richards, Lexi Richards, and Knoxley Richards; and one great-great grandchild, Azaan Amin.

Funeral services for Mrs. Billings will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Doyle Clifton and Bro. Clyde Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., before the service at the church.

