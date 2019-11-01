Obituary: Danny T. Russell, 67, of Nashville

(News-Leader note: You are not imagining that you saw this obituary last week, and that it had a picture of a dog instead of the deceased Danny Russell. The obituary with the dog’s picture was his request, just another joke played by a guy well-known for a sense of humor. This week the newspaper runs his obituary with his REAL picture. R.I.P., Danny Russell.)

Danny T. Russell (Grumps), 67, of Nashville, passed away or as he would say, abducted by aliens, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1952, to Mildred and Eugene Russell in Des Moines, Iowa.

He lived in many places including Des Moines, Ia., Kansas City, Kans., Killeen, Texas, Nashville, Ark., and that one week in Michigan. Danny lived in Nashville for 29 years and was an outstanding member of the community. He never knew a stranger and had a knack for making friends and people laugh wherever he was present. He had an impeccable sense of humor and an even greater heart. Danny let no day go by without doing at least one “good deed of the day.” He loved deeply and had many passions. He loved golfing, his dogs, his grandchildren Lucinda (Mallory), Fernando (Carson), Pita (Aubree), and music among many other things. He absolutely loved to hoard things, or as he would say, collect. He had collections of Batman, golf clubs, M&M memorabilia, watches, movies, and albums. Many, many, albums. Danny was one of the best men in the world and although no one was ready for him to be gone, he would say “it’s all in the timing.”

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mildred and Ralph Page, his father, Eugene Russell, and his brother by heart, Jim Kern.

Survivors include: his son, Joshua Sheldon of Hot Springs, Ark., his daughter Katie and her husband Zachary Clifton of Nashville, Ark., one sister Linda Russell of Temple, Texas, his soul mate, Phyllis Redmon, her four children including her daughter, Dawn and husband Rusty Serigne of Nashville, Ark., their many shared grandchildren, and a great host of family and friends.

A memorial service was held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark

