Obituary: Dan Crews, 65, of Murfreesboro

Dan Crews, 65, of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Hot Springs.

He was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Pike County to the late Ella Rousoe Crews and Jessie Crews.

He was proceeded in death by three brothers: Thomas Crews, Clifton Crews and Raymond Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sharon Crews of Murfreesboro; one son, Jonathan Crews of Murfreesboro; two brothers, David Mack Crews of Prescott and James Crews of Lotton, Okla.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Fridau, Oct. 25, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Pleasant Home Cemetery with Bro. Kenny Fant. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

