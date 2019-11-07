Obituary: Dalton Wayne Jamerson, 16, of Lockesburg

Dalton Wade Jamerson, 16, of Lockesburg, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

He was born Dec. 11, 2002, in De Queen, to Kenneth Dale Jamerson, Jr., and Lynda Dee (Ivey) Booth.

He was an 11th grade student at Dierks High School.

Survivors include: his mom and dad, Lynda and James Booth, of Lockesburg; his father, Kenneth Jamerson, Jr., of Poteau, Okla.; brothers, Kendall Jamerson, of Lockesburg, James Jamerson, of Poteau, and Kody Nance, of Valliant, Okla.; sisters, Leiny Jamerson, of Broken Bow, Santana Jamerson, of Poteau, Addison Jamerson, of Broken Bow, Emma Jamerson, of Poteau, Halee Eiffert, of Broken Bow, and Hannah Nance, of Valliant.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Brumley Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Bow, with Dudley Ray Slaton officiating. Burial followed at Broken Bow Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...