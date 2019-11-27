Obituary: Brenda Kay Fulcher Krantz, 62, of Dierks

Brenda Kay Fulcher Krantz, 62, of Dierks, Ark., died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

She was born Jan. 22, 1957, in Huntington, Ind., to the late Fred and Juanita Lewis Fulcher Koontz. She was a custodian for Dierks Public Schools and a member of the Dierks Assembly of God.

Survivors include: her husband, Robert Krantz; three daughters, Michelle Burk and husband Nathan of Newhope, Nicole Evans and husband Brad of Nashville, and Jessica Hardin and husband Gary of Hope; five sisters, Shirley Garney of Nashville, Sandy Richison Hinton, Freida Feltner and Linda Bustos all of Warren Ind. and Kathy Martin of Huntington, Ind.; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Dierks Assembly of God with Kevin Harrington and Kenny Fant officiating. Burial followed in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24 at the funeral home in Dierks.

