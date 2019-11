Due to the weather forecast for Saturday’s parade, the Nashville

Chamber of Commerce board has decided to move the parade to

Monday, Dec. 2 with the line up at the South Park Shopping Center

at 4:00 p.m. for judging of floats, and the parade to begin at 5:00 p.m.

We will do pictures with Santa here at the Chamber of Commerce



office 107 S. Main from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. We need to allow

Santa a little time to line up for the parade at the Shopping Center.

Mike Reese

NCC Executive Director

