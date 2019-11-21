Nashville holiday events

Holiday events are covered in green – cash prizes – this year.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Mike Reese says city crews have already been putting up Christmas trees on downtown light poles. The cost for a tree is $35 and there are spaces for about 70.

Reese says about 40 have already been sold.

This year there will be a competition for best dressed trees with prices of $100 for first place; $75 for second; ad $25 for third. When a person, business or organization purchases a tree, the chamber will have a sign professionally made with the purchaser’s Christmas message. To reserve a tree call the chamber, 845-1262.

The city’s Christmas parade will also offer cash prizes for the best three floats. The parade, along with Small Business Appreciation Day, will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m.

The downtown event will include a hot chocolate booth manned by Rotarians, the NHS band, handbells and Santa and ‘a Mrs. Claus’ at the chamber office for pictures.

Other holiday events:

Dec. 3 — First State Bank community coffee, 9:30-11.

Dec. 5 — Edward Jones community coffee, 9:30-11.

Dec. 9 — start of Christmas BUCK$ promotion with the theme of “12 Days of Christmas.”

Dec. 11 — Diamond Bank community coffee 9:30-11..

Dec. 20 — Chamber community coffee at the chamber office, and Christmas BUCK$ drawing at 9:30.

