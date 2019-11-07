Murfreesboro pharmacy changes hands

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

After almost 70 years in the Evans family, Peoples Pharmacy in Murfreesboro has changed ownership.

Pharmacist Rob Evans has sold the longtime business to fellow pharmacist, Brad Deal of Murfreesboro, who has worked alongside Evans since 2003. Evans said he isn’t quite ready for retirement yet and plans to stay on at least three days a week.

“If I could be half the boss Rob has, then I think we’ll be in good shape,” Deal said of the role reversal behind the counter.

Evans said Peoples Pharmacy got its start in 1947 by his grandfather, Vance, and grandmother, Rubye, who worked as a school teacher during the day and would help afterwards.

“Back then, they stayed open until 9:00,” Evans said.

In 1960, Rob’s father, Robert, graduated from pharmacy school and joined Vance and Rubye at the business, as did his wife, Betty, who passed away in 2017.

Vance Evans semiretired in 1975.

In 1986, Rob Evans graduated from pharmacy school and joined the family business when it was located on North Washington, situated in between two doctors’ offices.

The pharmacy has been in its present location since 1997 and currently employs four pharmacists – Deal and Evans and Janice Beene and Amy Babb of Arkadelphia.

In a time when big chain pharmacies are closing their doors, Evans and Deal agreed that serving the surrounding area customers has and will always be the focus. The pharmacy also provides after-hours service for its regular customers and Deal said it will continue to do so.

Deal, 43, also said there are no major changes in store for the business and it will keep its historic name. “We plan on continuing to provide the kind of service people have come to expect over the years,” Deal said.

Rob Evans said his family would like to thank all the customers who have supported the business for so many years and the many employees who make the machine run from within.

