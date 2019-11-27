Local Salvation Army bell to fall silent this holiday

After 15 years of bell ringing here between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Salvation Army volunteers will not be beside the familiar red kettle for donations this year.

Every year the Salvation Army raises about $9,000 to fund needs of Howard County area residents.

Local Salvation Army organizer Theresa Jones is moving from the area in December and will be unable to ring the handbell this season. She said that administrative duties have strained local volunteers.

“Our local bell ringing volunteers have been wonderful every year and we have no problem filling the bell ringing slots, but it is the administrative duties we are unable to comply with.”

The Salvation Army is currently looking for a local organizer and volunteers. Interested persons should contact Josh Capps, Division Director of Services for Arkansas and Oklahoma, (405) 254-1166.

