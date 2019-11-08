Local nurse arrested for video voyeurism

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has reported that a local registered nurse has been arrested on a felony charge of video voyeurism.

Justice West, 29, of Blevins was arrested Thursday, Nov. 7 and was booked in the at Hempstead County Jail at 3:35 p.m.

According to Sheriff Singleton, an Hempstead County investigators concluded an an investigation that began in late October after a 14-year-old female discovered a camera while in a shower. On or about Oct. 22, a 14-year-old female reportedly discovered what later turned out to be a camera that was disguised as a cell phone charger plugged in a bathroom where she was going to shower.

West is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Center pending a first court appearance. His bond has been set at $10,000.

West is currently employed as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse at the CHI St. Vincent clinic in Murfreesboro. He is also a former Emergency Room nurse at Howard Memorial Hospital.

West has also served as president of the Blevins School Board and is a first responder and member of the local volunteer fire department.

