Howard County solar panels soon to be connected

Solar panels are installed and should be connected this week, County Judge Kevin Smith told members of the Howard County Quorum Court, Monday.

Replacement of lighting, heating and air conditioning equipment is underway and may be completed next month, he said. “It’s on schedule,” he told the JPs.

In its regular meeting for November, the court approved an ordinance keeping millage rates at current levels, and they also approved a resolution to allow the county to seek a grant to purchase scanning equipment to record real estate and receipts. The grant will seek $50,000.

In response to a question, the judge said that one of the county’s rural bridges was still one lane, but that a bid had been awarded. There was a brief discussion about some roadwork still needed as a result of the July flash flood.

JPs Brent Pinkerton, Dick Wakefield, Janice Huffman and Jerry Harwell were named to a committee to work on the county budget for 2020, and Judge Smith invited any other interested JPs to participate.

The meeting was held in the Grand Jury Room in the courthouse annex because of a criminal trial in the upstairs courtroom. Present for the meeting were all JPs, including Dick Wakefield, Don Marks, Jerry Harwell, Kerry Strasner, Bobby Don Turner, Andy Hogg, Martha Hobbs, Brent Pinkerton and Janice Huffman. Also, Judge Smith, Sheriff Bryan McJunkins, County Clerk Keri Teague, Treasurer Sheri Mixon, Cindy Butler from the Tax Assessor’s office, assistant county clerk Taylor Stone, and administrative assistant Kookie Buice.

