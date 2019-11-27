Historical society’s ‘Hometown Christmas’ Sunday, Dec. 1 in 2 locations

“Hometown Christmas” sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 in two locations.

Events will be at both the E. A. Williams Chapel and the Lyons Center (Old City Hall).

The hour-long chapel service will feature local talent including two children’s choirs, and remarks by Mayor Billy Ray Jones and Bro. David Blase.

From 2-3:30 p.m. the Lyons Center (Old City Hall) will feature Santa Claus and the opening of the renovated fire station, plus the Continental Trailways Bus Station with displays.

There will be a musical jam session featuring musicians Freddie Horne, Gary Revels, David Young and Chole Manasco. A ribbon-cutting celebration is set from 3:30 – 4 p.m. with the Lyons Family.

The public is invited to all events.

Like this: Like Loading...