The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

If some of our preachers would quit preaching so much about the sweet bye and bye and preach more about the here and now, there would be less sin in the world and so many churches would not be slumbering as they are today beneath the waves of discord and disunion. Religion has become too much on the side of fashion to have Christ as the foundation head. What we need is more true and consistent Christians instead of deceivers and backbiters.

Do not marry a man you do not love. Teach school first.

______

97 years ago: 1922

On last Saturday night Constable George Humphries and Chief Deputy Sheriff Clarence Dildy arrested W. E. Bill Carter at his home in this city and after a search of the premises they found a small quantity of moonshine whiskey in fruit jars. The officers also arrested Reese Crocker as he came from Carter’s home with a jar of whiskey which he had purchased from Carter.

The Sterling Kansas Bulletin of October 5th contains an article about the patenting of certain appliances for the linotype which has been invented by Louise Tinsley, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. R. Tinsley and a nephew of Judge W. A. Tinsley of Howard County. Mr. Tinsley was reared at Center Point later moved to Kansas with his parents and has been in the printing business for some years. The article stated that Mr. Tinsley has received a tentative offer of $50,000 for his patents which he refused, believing that they are of much better value.

Courtesy photo/HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Mineral Springs quarterback Leroy Hinton, August 1986

Notice: All persons are warned not to open the valves of the fire plugs with other than the regular wrenches for this purpose. Any person caught tampering with the fire plugs will be severely dealt with. J. S. Butt, Mayor

______

67 years ago: 1952

Jo Byers, Nashville’s basketball contribution to the Arkansas Travelers, will play before home folks in her professional career. Legionnaire Bill Lay said Monday morning that the local post would sponsor an exhibition game between Hazel Walker’s famous women’s team and a Nashville men’s team here Sunday. The game will be played at 3 p.m. at Whiteside Hall.

The Mineral Springs Hornets were among the state’s high school teams given a superior rating of sportsmanship in football by the Arkansas Athletics Association.

Billy Rice of Hot Springs, driver of the gravel truck that smashed into the back of Bagley’s store and station on South Main Monday evening, has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

45 years ago: 1974

Captain Mike Luck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred H. Luck of Nashville, arrived in New Jersey on August 31 after serving three and a half years of duty in Germany. He was met by his wife Mary Gail and his eight-month-old daughter, Dinah Mariette. Mrs. Luck and daughter arrived in the United States on May 20th, and she enrolled at the University of Arkansas where she received a master’s degree.

Joey Jamison of Nashville is one of 2,140 students enrolled at Arkansas Tech at Russellville for the fall semester. He is a business administration student.

Like this: Like Loading...